Leonard Cohen’s cult song “Hallelujah” is probably one of the greatest songs ever written. You can tell that from the number of artists who have reported about it. If there is an outstanding rendering of the track, it is certainly this; Jeff Buckley appears in Chicago in 1995.

Buckley’s cover of the song introduced the poetic prophet Cohen to many of his Generation X colleagues when he added breathtaking fragility and heartbreaking tenderness to Cohen’s usual harsh voice. In this performance Buckley captivates his audience extremely.

“Hallelujah” was originally recorded by Leonard Cohen for his 1984 album “Various Positions” and was one of the dullest recordings by Cohen. In places, when hiking and in other places, the human condition is enveloped in this trail. But it was John Cale whose arrangement would take the song to the next level. After that, the song was perfect for someone like Jeff Buckley to take it over.

“Hallelujah” has an ability unlike many other songs. It has the ability to prevent someone from falling by the wayside. To keep them there until the last notes of the wonderful song sound. But when the late Jeff Buckley sings these notes, the power of the track sounds much longer.

Aside from his only full length record, Grace, the title has become a folkloric moment in music history. But when Buckley performed the song live, it became a whole new entity. It is not only the vocals that move Buckley’s appearance in the Cabaret Metro in Chicago, it is his guitar playing that moves the virtuoso as he delicately selects and manipulates the strings on an ethereal journey.

When this combination of lush vocals and intelligent and intricate guitar playing is filled with the breathtaking graphics of Buckley, who is without his band and projects his sonic prayer with his eyes closed, it can get a little too much to record.

It’s just a breathtaking moment when music, as powerful as it is, controls the room and silences worries and fears for a brief moment, hovers you in the air and captivates you in the notes.

Watch Jeff Buckley’s breathtaking performance of “Hallelujah” in 1995 on the Cabaret Metro in Chicago below.

