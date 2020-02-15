Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is reportedly paying $ 165 million for a palatial mansion in Beverly Hills and according to SEC filings for the price of the Amazon

AMZN, -0.70%

The founder could have paid the federal tax burden for 2019 that his company plans to pay this year, leaving $ 3 million left.

Bezos bought the Warner Estate, which was originally designed for the late Warner Bros. in the 1930s.

T -0.16%

President Jack Warner of music mogul David Geffen reported the Wall Street Journal citing individuals familiar with the transaction.

This exceeds the highest price ever for a home in California. Last year, media manager Lachlan Murdoch spent 150 million US dollars for Chartwell, the Bel-Air mansion, which is known from the television series “The Beverly Hillbillies”. Lachlan Murdoch is the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and co-chair of News Corp., which is owned by Dow Jones & Co., publisher of MarketWatch and The Wall Street Journal. (A spokesman for News Corp. declined to comment.)

Amazon owes more than $ 1 billion in federal income taxes in 2019, according to SEC filings filed last month. So far, however, the technology giant has only paid $ 162 million for its 2019 bill, and the company will postpone the remaining $ 914 million it owes for the 2019 federal income tax.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the property purchase from Bezos or the company’s tax rates, but referred to an earlier statement by the company about Amazon’s tax burden.

“We comply with all applicable federal and state tax laws and our US taxes reflect our continued investments, employee compensation and current tax regulations,” the company said in a blog post on January 31.

Continue reading: 25 bathrooms? The former Clinton Secretary of Labor says that Bezos’ mansion helps to water the rich

Amazon listed a “summary” of its 2019 U.S. taxes that included $ 2.4 billion in other federal taxes, including wage taxes and customs duties, and more than $ 1.6 billion in state and local taxes. The company also found that it has transferred nearly $ 9 billion in sales and use taxes to states and localities under the law.

Deferred taxes are a forecast that companies typically use to predict taxes that they will have to pay. Ultimately, companies that have no guarantee will pay this deferred amount, said Matt Gardner, a senior fellow at the Tax and Economic Policy Institute, a progressive tax think tank

Amazon’s deferred taxes “should be paid at some point, but companies can defer this for a long time,” said Andrew Schmidt, a professor of accounting at North Carolina State University. “Deferred taxes arise because of differences in the way companies report assets, liabilities, income, and expenses for financial reporting purposes versus tax purposes.”

Bezos’ property tax rate appears to be close to Amazon’s effective federal tax rate

In California, property tax rates are calculated based on the last home selling price, so Bezos could pay property taxes of over $ 2 million this year, which is significantly more than the national average of around $ 3,500 per home, based on calculations from real estate data provider Attom Data Solutions.

This is significantly more than previous owner David Geffen, who reportedly owed more than $ 705,000 in property taxes to the Warner Estate based on an estimated value of the property when he bought it. This comes from data from the real estate website Zillow

ZG, + 0.10%

ZG, + 0.10%

(A Geffen lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.)

This corresponds to a national property tax rate of around 1.2%. Geffen was not immediately available for comment. In California, property taxes are linked to 1% of the estimated home value and cannot increase more than 2% year over year. In addition to this amount, homeowners can pay additional property taxes set by local authorities.

Stephen Whitmore, a spokesman for the district auditor’s office, said people could pay an additional 0.25% for various community expenditures such as improving water systems, local schools, and fire departments.

While the California property tax rate is in the single digits, moves according to Gardner and the corporate tax rate from Amazon. The tax legislation of the Trump-Government of 2017 lowered the corporate tax rate of 35% under the Obama administration to 21%.

However, Amazon’s effective federal tax rate last year was 1.2% based on how much the company has paid to date, Gardner said. He got this figure by dividing the company’s domestic income of more than $ 13 billion before tax by the $ 162 million it plans to spend on federal income taxes this year. Taking into account deferred taxes, the effective federal tax rate jumps to 8%.

Amazon stocks have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The industrial average of Dow Jones

DJIA, -0.09%

has risen by 3% and the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.18%

rose by 4.5% in the same period.