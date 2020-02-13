BEVERLY HILLS, Calif .– Jeff Bezos, chief executive of Amazon, the richest man in the world, has reportedly set a new record for the highest home price in the Los Angeles region after he won the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills from media mogul David Geffen for 165 Had bought millions of dollars.

The purchase, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, accounts for only $ 0.00125% of Bezos’ net worth $ 131 billion, the equivalent of the average American family buying a home for $ 122.

The previous residential record in the LA region was set late last year when media manager Lachlan Murdoch paid around $ 150 million for Chartwell, a Bel Air property used as a Clampett residence on the Beverly Hillbillies television program ,

The 9.4-acre estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the late former president of the entertainment giant Warner Bros. In Hollywood’s Golden Age, stars such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Paul Newman attended parties on the property.

The 13,600 square meter mansion has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. According to the Journal, the property has extensive terraces, extensive gardens, several guest houses, a tennis court and its own 9-hole golf course.

“No residence of a studio tsar has ever surpassed the Jack Warner Estate on Angelo Drive in Benedict Canyon in size, size, or luster, either,” wrote Jeff Hyland, an experienced real estate agent in Los Angeles, in his book “The Legendary Estate of Beverly Hills. ”

Geffen bought the property in 1990 for $ 47.5 million, a record for a home in the LA region.

According to the journal, Bezos Expeditions also bought a $ 90 million plot of land with undeveloped LA land “as an investment”. The seller was allegedly the legacy of Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder who died in 2018.

Earlier this year, Bezos bought three new York homes worth an estimated $ 80 million. If converted into a single residence, the 212 Fifth Avenue units would be over 17,000 square meters. Bezos also owns 420,000 acres of land in Texas.

