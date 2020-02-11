Becki Crossley

February 11, 2020

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award winner will go on tour in 2020

Jeff Beck has announced a tour with nine dates starting in May 2020. Tickets for all shows will be sold on February 14th at 10 a.m.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame candidate has had one of the most influential careers in rock history. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world and has played with some of the greatest rock, blues and jazz artists, including Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, Morrissey, Diana Ross and Jon Bon Jovi. Kate Bush, Roger Waters, Stevie Wonder and many more.

During his time at Yardbirds, the group released the renowned albums Truth (1968) and Beck-Ola (1969). His exceptional career earned him a total of eight Grammys, including a long list of other awards. He has had an extremely successful solo career and has collected two more Grammys for his solo album Emotion & Commotion 2010.

Jeff Beck toured Britain this spring with a plethora of hits to play from his influential career. The show series begins on May 17th at SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, before shows take place in Birmingham, York, Manchester and other cities. The tour ends with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Jeff Beck 2020 UK dates:

Sun May 17th – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Monday May 18th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue May 19th – York Barbican

Thu May 21 – Sage Gateshead

Fri 22 May – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Saturday May 23rd – Sheffield City Hall

Monday May 25th – St. David’s Hall, Cardiff

May 26 – Royal Albert Hall, London

Wednesday 27th May – Royal Albert Hall, London

Tickets for Jeff Beck’s 2020 UK shows will be available at 10 a.m. on February 14th.