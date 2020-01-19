Jebel Jais off to reopen this week - News

advertisement

303 million gallons of water was drained after the showers in the emirate.



Jebel Jais road will be opened this week after finishing maintenance work, a senior official at the public works department in Ras Al Khaimah said. The road was blocked for public safety during the heavy showers.

Ahmad Muhammad Al Hammadi, director general of the department, said that 303 million liters of water were drained after the storms in the emirate.

The emergency response teams handled 969 rain-related reports during the period, he added. “A total of 831 reports were about water ponds, while the others were about uprooted trees, fallen rocks, mowed roads and landslides. Our teams attended eight reports on uprooted trees and lampposts and three traffic lights that no longer worked.”

He said that more than 80 machines were used to reinforce 84 sandy areas and 43 landslides affected by the downpour.

“Accumulated water was collected by tankers in 5,307 journeys. Seventy pumping machines were also used to drain rainwater off the roads. All the collected water is stored in special ground reservoirs,” Al Hammadi said. “The department, in collaboration with the municipality of RAK, is changing the flow of the 20-meter-deep Naqb valley, which can store a maximum of two million cubic meters on a total area of ​​100,000 m², to prevent flooding of the nearby Fahleen area. “

