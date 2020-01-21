Jean R. Davis - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Jean R. Davis

Jean R. Davis, 83, from Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on January 16, 2020 after a brave battle against cancer in her home with her loving partner / friend and carer Richard Mancini, along with family members at her side. Jean touched the lives of so many people with her beaming smile, kindness, warmth and ease of conversation. It will be missed by everyone who knew it.

She was an enthusiastic golfer, loved gardening and enjoyed a challenging puzzle. She never let go of the joy of her childhood during the Christmas season that spread around her and especially loved the time with her family that she was so proud of.

Jean was born on November 9, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY, to John & Mable Irene Rudkoff and grew up with five siblings in Waddington, NY. She moved to Pulaski and then to Watertown, NY, where she worked as a chef at the Partridge Berry Inn. She then moved to Cicero, NY, where she worked for many years as an interior designer for the Dunk & Bright Furniture Company. She loved her work and the joy of satisfied customers until she retired.

She is survived by her daughters Debra Morgan, Red Wing, MN; Cheryl (Stephen) Slate, Brownville, NY; and son Walter (Pamela) Robinson, Mechanicville, NY; Deb Sprague, Oswego, NY and Laurie (Rich) Yule, Oswego, NY. Her 13 beloved grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister Sarah Cameron, Waddington, NY; Harriet (Gordon) Tupper, Mount Dora, FL; and brother Thomas Rudkoff, Ogdensburg, NY. She was pre-deceased by husbands Walter Robinson, Dale Davis (42) and sisters Elizabeth Phillips and Mary Brown (both Waddington, NY).

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Corner Stone Hospice, Sylvia, Bobbie, Angela and Gabrielle for all the love and support along with all of their dear friends and neighbors from Water Oaks Estates.

A celebration of life will be held later in Waddington, NY.

In memory of Jean Davis, contributions can be made to Corner Stone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162.

