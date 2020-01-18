Jean Paul Gaultier, the bad boy of fashion, says goodbye to the catwalk

advertisement

Author: ReutersID: 1579291951044280500Fri, 2020-01-17 19:04

PARIS: French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the ‘bad boy’ of the industry, said on Friday that a fashion show in Paris would be his last.

Gaultier, 67, gave no details about what would happen to his namesake brand, owned by the private Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig, and only said in a brief statement that it would continue to exist.

“I’m celebrating my 50th birthday in fashion with a big Haute Couture fashion show,” Gaultier said in a brief statement.

“Rest assured that Gaultier Paris will continue with a new project that I am instigating and that you will be revealed very soon,” he said.

His fashion company could not be reached for further comment on whether Gaultier would appoint a successor as creative chef, or what his plans were.

The sympathetic Frenchman, who is celebrating his 50-year career in the industry with his swansong catwalk show next week, brought an often elusive sense of pleasure in the fashion world.

Some of his collections of tongues in recent years include a cigarette theme, which he presented as an excavation with an exaggerated moralistic attitude.

Gaultier, who has also designed costumes for films and co-presented cult TV show Eurotrash, has long been known for pushing the boundaries in fashion and blurring the lines between men’s and women’s clothing.

Gaultier, one of the few well-known names in the field of fashion, grew to be one of the leading young talents in French fashion in the early 1980s and shook the establishment with wild designs from street culture, punk and the club scene.

His reputation as a provocateur brought him both fame and contempt for other fashion designers. He is best known for the sailor-like, white and blue striped tops that Gaultier often wears himself.

In recent years he had dropped more regular collections, focused on producing unique series presented during the Haute Couture fashion weeks in Paris.

His brand still produces perfumes.

Gaultier took his first steps in the industry as a student of the French designer Pierre Cardin in the 1970s and then presented his first individual collection in 1976.

He later also worked as a designer for Hermes, who had a large share in his label before selling it to Puig in 2011.

Main category: FashionLifestyleTags: Jean Paul GaultierMadonnaPierre Cardin Gaultier goes fur-free while Saab Asian couture channels astonish Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Arab fashion week. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

advertisement

advertisement