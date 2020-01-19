advertisement

Jimmy Heath, the influential jazz saxophonist, composer and band leader, has died. He was 93 years old, according to the New York Times.

Heath was a prolific composer who wrote over 125 songs in his 70-year career. Some of his original pieces became jazz standards performed by Cannonball Adderley, Chet Baker, Miles Davis, Ray Charles and Dizzy Gillespie, among others. Heath also appeared with some of the most respected personalities in jazz, including Davis, Gillespie, John Coltrane, Wynton Marsalis, Howard McGhee, and others.

Heath is credited with bringing bebop music from the 1940s to big bands and preserving the style decades after its initial popularity. In the mid-1970s, Heath founded the Heath Brothers with his older brother Percy on bass and his younger brother Albert (aka Tootie) on drums.

Later in his life, Heath worked as a professor of music at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College.

Heath died today (January 19) in Loganville, Georgia.

