Jazz Jennings suffered serious complications during the operation

advertisement

Jazz Jennings’ journey after her first gender confirmation surgery was certainly not an easy one, but the I Am Jazz star set off for her third and possibly final procedure in the wake of Tuesday’s TLC show. As jazz with Dr. Marci Bowers and Dr. Jess Ting and her parents, Jeanette and Greg met, hoping to find out more about what went wrong with their first interventions.

“I feel like we’re nearing the end of the trip,” Greg said, according to PEOPLE. “And I have a feeling that this will be one in which they say,” This is what we have to do to end everything, complete the process and let jazz go their fun way. “

Bowers explained that while she knew that jazz had a “very difficult surgical course”, part of the difficulty lay in the groundbreaking nature of the procedures.

advertisement

“She had an incredible first operation – it went very well, apparently, but there were problems,” she continued. “And that led to a second operation, which I was unfortunately not involved in.”

“We took Jazz as a surgical patient and knew it would be a unique operation,” Ting said. “We don’t have the experience that we’ve done 50 of these surgeries. I just didn’t expect her to have a complication as severe as her.”

Bowers admitted that Jazz’s surgical trip was not going as planned.

“It was a real trip, wasn’t it? We knew it was going to be difficult – it turned out to be more difficult than any of us imagined,” she said. “In retrospect, I think we would never have sent you home from the hospital. You know, that’s easy to say now. When I wasn’t here, when you had problems and had to go back, I can’t tell you how stressful that is was. “

Hearing that from the doctors healed Jazz’s family when their father later said to the camera, “You know, it’s nice to hear I did something” and acknowledge that. On the other hand, there is the medical side and an expectation that it should really have been fulfilled. “

Just last month, Jazz showed off her surgical scars on Instagram with an inspiring title: “These are my scars that are fully exhibited in # 2019.”

“I am proud of my scars and love my body as it is,” she continued. “I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and endurance it took to complete my transition.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement