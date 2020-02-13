jazz Jennings is proud of herself and her body.

After her third gender confirmation surgery, the 19-year-old transgender TLC star showed off her new look in a tiny blue-green bikini.

“Trust is the key 🔑 To strut into a new episode of #IamJazz on @tlc like … 💕,” she said to a GIF of herself strutting her things in a colorful swimsuit.

Fans and relatives quickly went to the comment section to rave about it I am jazz Star.

“So proud of you that you hug your body and love yourself! Continue to be confident, ”brother Sander Jennings commented. “You are a queen.”

Social media expert “GET AFTER IT !!!” Joey Hickson wrote.

“Beautiful woman. Inside and out. I love you, sister”, transmodel and actress plastic martyrs commented.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, doctors encountered a major problem during Jennings surgery. Her brother even admitted on Instagram that the moment was “one of the scariest” of his life. Nevertheless, the star could pull through.

“Although I had a major complication and the journey was challenging, I had dreamed of getting the surgery all my life. On the day of the procedure, I was so euphoric and thankful to be surrounded, loved and supported by my family! “Jennings wrote to the fans before the footage was aired on their hit show.

Her third operation was purely cosmetic, and Jennings revealed in an Instagram post that she was “very happy with the results.”