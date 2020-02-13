Jazz Jennings struts on her stuff and declares her confidence as the I Am Jazz star recovers from her third sex confirmation operation. Jennings shared a video in which she killed a photo shoot in a blue-green bikini and a patterned transparent scarf and wrote: “Trust is the key.”

“Proud of a new episode of #IamJazz on @tlc like …”, she continued, promoting the brand new episode of her TLC show.

The video had Jennings’ followers cheering them on. “So proud of you that you hug your body and love yourself!” one person wrote. “Continue to be confident.”

“Beautiful woman. Inside and out,” added another. “Love you, sister.”

It is unclear whether the video is current when Jennings announced on February 4 that she had undergone a third surgery on her gender confirmation trip based more on her cosmetic appearance.

“I feel so good after my third surgery!” At the time, she wrote on Instagram. “This third procedure was for cosmetics and I am very happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who followed my journey and helped me with it.”

It was not an easy trip for Jennings, whose surgeon, Dr. Marci Bowers, talked about the “very difficult surgical course” she had previously completed during a January episode of I Am Jazz.

“She had an incredible first operation – it went very well, apparently, but there were problems,” said Bowers. “And that led to a second operation, which I was unfortunately not involved in.”

“We took Jazz as an operation patient and knew it was going to be a unique operation,” said Dr. Jess Ting a. “We don’t have the experience that we did that.” 50 of them. I just didn’t expect her to have a complication as severe as her. “

In December, Jennings showed her scars from the operations on Instagram in a swimsuit photo and wrote, “These are my scars that are fully exhibited in # 2019.”

“I am proud of my scars and love my body as it is,” she continued. “I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and stamina it took to complete my transition.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski / Getty Images