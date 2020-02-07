Pretty much everyone who interacted directly with Kobe Bryant has shared a story about the late NBA superstar. In his series of lectures in cooperation with Columbia University, JAY-Z spoke openly about his last conversation with Bryant.

Jigga was asked by a participant about his deep relationship with sports with his agency, and after Kobe Bryant’s death, Hov revealed that the last conversation with Bryant was primarily about the joy of watching his 13-year-old daughter like she loved this sport.

“Kobe was a guy who looked up at me and we hung around several times. The last time he was at my house was on New Year’s Day and he was in the largest room I saw him in. One of the last things that he said to me was, “You have to see Gianna playing basketball.” And that was one of the most painful things because he was so proud. “

Hov added that he could tell from Kobe’s expression that Gianna was designed for athletic size. “I looked and he said,” Oh, she’s going to be the best basketball player in the world, “he said to Kobe.” He was just so proud of what he said. It’s really a difficult question, and my wife and I took it really hard. Just a great person and was in a great place in his life. “

Deep.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month. Bryant’s wife Vanessa was very active in sharing Instagram. She has thought about the life of her late husband and daughter, and even shared videos of a ceremony at Gianna’s school in which she retired the young basketball star’s # 2 jersey.

The date for the commemoration of Kobe and Gianna at Staple’s Center has also been set.

