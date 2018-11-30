Jay Z addresses Kanye West Lyrics on the new Meek Mill album

advertisement

More recently, West has had a number of controversies this year after wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on TMZ Live, saying slavery was an option. Since then, he has apologized for the comments on slavery and doubled his support for President Trump, mainly in the form of a sprawling, bizarre visit to the Oval Office.

“It was about putting on this hat. I felt like Superman,” West said to Trump about this red MAGA hat. West has since said that he has distanced himself from politics after balking about designing logos for a pro-Trump activist organization.

Kanye’s public controversy has irritated many of his fans and famous friends. For Jay-Z, he didn’t publicly comment on the drama, but he was clearly on the opposite side of the political spectrum. When he talked about West and Trump in “What’s Free”, people took note of that.

“No red hat, not Michael and Prince me and you / you separate when you have Michael and Prince’s DNA, um,” raps Jay-Z. Then he adds: “My house is like a holiday resort, my house is bigger than yours” and later: “Enjoy your chains, what is the name of your employer with the hairpiece?”

Did Jay Z just shoot Kanye in this New Meek Mill album ?? !!?

– Skrizzy (@youngscrap), November 30, 2018

However, a closer reading of Jay-Z’s verse and the whole song makes it clear that he didn’t really go after Kanye.

Jay-Z even had to clear everything up on Twitter (the man hasn’t tweeted in over a year) after so many people misspelled his lyrics.

“The line clearly meant that I shouldn’t mess with my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he tweeted, adding that Drake and Meek Mill – two rappers who had worked great before – were both appeared together on the new album.

The line clearly meant that I shouldn’t measure myself against my brothers, no matter what our differences are (Red Hat), now record the Meek album. Drake and Meek there together.

– Mr. Carter (@S_C_), November 30, 2018

West replied with a reference to a possible continuation of his previous collaboration, “What the Throne”. (West previously explained that this is happening.)

The line “No red hat, not Michael and Prince, me and you / you separate if you have the DNA of Michael and Prince, um” refers to Michael Jackson and Prince. Both became extremely popular soloists at about the same time, and their relationship, depending on who spoke about it and when, changed from a friendly competition to a legitimate feud. Media reports certainly didn’t play beef.

“What is free?” – Discussions on complex issues related to freedom that are particularly moving for Meek Mill. “Championships” is the Philadelphia rapper’s first studio album since he was released from prison in April when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered bail after a probation judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison.

Prominent supporters of the case included Jay-Z, who pointed to the treatment of Meek Mill as a prime example of the criminal justice system’s failure.

In his verse, Jay-Z scolds various forms of slavery as well as artistic and financial freedom and the promotion of communities.

Many people were upset that the verse was seen as a sign of a conflict between West and Jay-Z:

You made Jay Z log in to Twitter to clear up his lines. I only know that he spent the whole morning remembering his password

– Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 30, 2018

Jay Z hasn’t discredited Kanye, he said, don’t try to break apart two great artists with opposing views.

I swear people don’t hear rape anymore.

– Yonkwi Urameshi (@SonYonkwi) November 30, 2018

Perhaps the confusion came from the inability to decipher Jay-Z’s poetry (will we become rap illiterate?). Or it could be a confirmation bias. You wanted a call because you wanted someone of Jay-Z’s stature to call Kanye. They wanted some beef.

And that was the whole point of Jay-Z.

This post has been updated.

