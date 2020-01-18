Jay & Silent Bob launch Blooper Reel with Redman and Method Man for hot boxing [Exclusive]

advertisement

We have an exclusive look at some Jay and Silent Bob restart Glitches from the upcoming Blu-ray and Digital Release. Kevin Smith kept the promise of the long-awaited sequel late last year after filming it last summer. After suffering a health setback, Smith changed his life and quickly wrote the restart script as he turned to friends and relatives to appear in the film. After a successful tour that is still ongoing, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is coming to Blu-ray and Digital on January 21st.

Method Man and Redman from the Wu-Tang clan and How High Fame begin our blooper experience with Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. They smoke a bit of weed while playing on some of Jay’s best lines from the past few years. The two are obviously good at playing off each other and preparing it for the camera. The Method Man and Redman part of the film is arguably one of the best scenes in the entire film. Molly Shannon is also shown walking through various insults with a big smile on her face at the airport.

The Stoner icons that first appeared on the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back, bringing excellence and serenity to the latest star-studded adventure from Kevin Smith’s legendary franchise. When Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is restarting an old film based on them, it is time for the unsuspecting duo to go on another cross-country mission to stop the madness! With all-star cameos by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Rosario Dawson, Melissa Benoist, Joe Manganiello, Molly Shannon and much more.

There are far too many cameos by Jay & Silent Bob Reboot to list, as almost every scene is full of past and present friends. In addition to the blooper role, the film’s Blu-ray and digital additions include cast interviews, a feature in which Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes interview the cast, and a hair reel. Smith has always been one of those who fully accepted the release of his films at home and added as much additional footage and goodies as possible. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry has moved away from the days of DVD extras for most films, mostly due to the world of streaming.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot was only in traditional theaters for two nights in October, and then Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes took it on a North American tour. They show the film and then take part in a question and answer session with the fans. Not surprisingly, a lot of tour dates were sold out, demonstrating how badly fans wanted to see the film. Fortunately, this success paved the way for Mallrats 2, which Smith is currently working on. Smith shows no signs of slowing down and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is evidence of that. Use the Lionsgate YouTube channel to try out the exclusive Blooper role above.

