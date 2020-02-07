Advertisement

The promise of a Jay Electronica album has been around for a long time. Tonight, he claimed that his debut album will finally be released in 40 days (March 18). His series of tweets seemed to indicate that it was a written testimony. Find his tweets on the topic below.

A Jay Electronica album has been promised for over a decade, but nothing has ever happened. An album called Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn) even had a tracklist with JAY-Z, Kanye West and Charlotte Gainsbourg in 2012. His only official album so far is his 2007 Mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge).

Over the years, he has given up working with JAY-Z and DOOM, a “control verse” that led to a little feud with Kendrick Lamar, and occasionally Soundcloud. Last year he worked with Dave East and 070 Phi on “No Hoodie (Nothing to Lose)”.

