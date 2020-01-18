Jay Boulware from OU will coach TEs / ST for Longhorns

advertisement

The Texas football program pulled a big assistant coach away from the Oklahoma Sooners by hiring Jay Boulware as the next TE coach and STC.

Another big win in the coaching quest to fill in every position group came for the Texas football program earlier this week. Perhaps the greatest coaching head coach Tom Herman could provide for his staff since fulfilling both of the important coordinator roles came with the reported recruitment of former Oklahoma Sooners assistant Jay Boulware.

The announcement that Boulware would be hired as the next tight-end coach, coordinator of special teams and associated head coach of the Texas Longhorns football program, officially appeared on the Texas Twitter page on January 18.

Texas will have an extremely established and respected assistant coach who leads the group with Cade Brewer as a junior tight-end.

Herman started hiring Boulware as the next tight-ends coach and special team coordinator for the Longhorns after the official announcement towards the weekend was made. This is what he had to say about what Boulware could bring to this coaching staff and this program everywhere.

He also has extensive experience with coaching in the Big 12, has spent ten years in our competition and has worked with teams that have participated at the highest level, including a national championship team in Auburn in 2010. Jay is a coach I know from before for a long time, is highly respected in coaching circles and knows the recruitment landscape in our state very well. We were all very impressed with our visits with him, we know that he will do a great job building relationships and developing our players, and we are very excited to bring him back to Texas.

This hiring has close ties with the Longhorns thanks to Boulware’s previous coaching experience in the Big 12 and since he has been an alumni of this football program. He was an offensive tackle for the Longhorns in the early 1990s.

He has also coached a number of FBS stops en route. A few of the most important programs on which he was coached are the Auburn Tigers, Iowa State Cyclones, Utah Utes, Stanford Cardinal and Arizona Wildcats.

Boulware was also a graduate assistant and coach with tight ends in his first major assistant role with every college football program from 1994-1996.

The last coaching position he held was with the rival Sooners as their running back coach and coordinator of special teams. He played that role at Oklahoma under former head coach Bob Stoops and with the current head coach Lincoln Riley.

This is a big advantage when the Longhorns come one step closer to finishing the coaching staff on their way to the spring camp. Because Texas now has their special team coordinator and the coaching positions for tight endpoints are filled, there is some pressure on Herman’s shoulder as he completes this extreme staff turnover.

