Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been married for eight months, but the drama surrounding their wedding is far from over.

The bartender [40] and the former SURver [31] closed the knot on June 29, 2019 in their native Kentucky.

“Married life is great,” Brittany enthused exclusively two months after the Us Weekly wedding. “I think we settled in very well. I’m just so excited. I love Jax so much that everything went great. Hopefully we can have a family and stuff. We’re fine. We’re very, very, very happy. “

While photos of Jax not wearing his wedding ring appeared in August 2019, Brittany assured us at the time that the couple were “so solid”.

“We have to laugh at things because there are articles that say that our marriage is in trouble, and things like that. I’m just saying “Oh my goodness,” she explained. “I’m not worried about that because as long as we’re happy and we’re fine that’s all that matters, you know?”

While life may now be bliss for two, Brittany and Jax made headlines when they announced this pastor in December 2018 Ryan Dotson was ready to marry her. The Kentucky life coach then came under fire in the media for his previous statements about the LGBTQ community.

Vanderpump Rules fans will see the couple address the backlash on Tuesday, February 18, following the Bravo series. Scroll through everything you need to know about the drama: