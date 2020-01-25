advertisement

BETHLEHEM, PA (AP) – Justin Jaworski scored 20 points when Lafayette Lehigh defeated 74-56 in The Rivalry (The Rivalry).

Jaworski recovered from a single-digit score in the previous two games of the leopard, in which he shot 6 against 22. Newcomer Leo O’Boyle scored 12 points on his first start for Lafayette (12-7, 4-4 Patriot League). Lukas Jarrett added 11 points and five rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-15, 2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Jordan Cohen had six templates.

Lafayette shot 50% (28-of-56) off the floor with 11 3-pointers. Lehigh shot 39% and was 5 to 18 from a distance. The leopards defeated Lehigh for the first time in nine matches at The Rivalry, finishing their first two-game skid of the season.

Lafayette meets Colgate on Wednesday. Lehigh plays Americans on the street on Monday.

