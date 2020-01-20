Jason Wade's career-high leads ODU men's basketball past Charlotte

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Jason Wade gave a career-high 23 points to lead the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (7-12, 3-3 C-USA) past Charlotte (10-7, 4-2 C-USA) with a score of 66-62 on Monday afternoon at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs were in the second half with no less than 12 for and 35:01 of the possible 40 minutes.

ODU extended the lead to 53-41 on the 6:47 figure of the second half, before the 49ers used a 14-6 point to narrow their deficit to four, 59-55, with 2:22 to play. With 25 seconds to go, Charlotte pulled in three, 63-60, and then with another 14 seconds, the 49ers turned it into a two-point game, but couldn’t get closer as Malik Curry fed Kalu Ezikpe for an escaped opinion of the deal the four-point victory of Old Dominion on Monday.

advertisement

“It’s pretty amazing what our boys have done physically, they have the maximum load,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “And then emotionally, losing at Western Kentucky and at Marshall the way we did, I think this says a lot about how much they care about each other. I think it’s appropriate that we could win a very close game and I hope that our boys feel really good about it. We will keep getting better. “

Wade connected at 10-14 from the floor for his career-high 23 points, along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. A.J. were also in double digits for ODU. Oliver II (12 points, four rebounds and one handle) and Malik Curry (11 points, four assists, one block and one handle). Aaron Carver dragged down a game-high 15 boards to compliment seven points and one block.

Before the game, the Monarchs had advantages for points in the paint (38-21) and points for turnover (18-5). Old Dominion connected with 72.7% (8-11) from the line of the charity in the second half.

In a first half that the Monarchs led with no less than eight, ODU claimed a 32-26 lead in half, behind 11 points from Wade, nine points from Oliver II, eight points from Curry and 11 rebounds from Carver.

Old Dominion returns to the hardwood on Thursday, January 23, when the Monarchs host FIU at 7:00 PM. ET tip at Chartway Arena. Thursday night’s match will be broadcast on ESPNU.

.

advertisement