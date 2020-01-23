Jason Wade leaves the ODU hoop game with right knee injury

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – Three days after scoring a career-highest 23 points, Jason Wade had no chance of putting another career-high.

The second guard for the men’s basketball team at Old Dominion University left the loss of Thursday vs.. FIU after only eight minutes of playing and scoring two points. With the help of Associate Head Athletic Trainer Jason Mitchell, Wade got off the floor after a quick break after 10 minutes in the first half.

After the game, ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones told reporters that Wade sustained a right knee injury and will undergo an MRI. Jones added that it is unlikely that Wade, the second top scorer of the Monarch, will play against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

