After another eventful week in Washington, DC, Saturday Night Live again delivered a politically influenced, cold, open sketch on Wednesday. President Donald Trump’s impeachment process in the Senate ended up being acquitted. The day before, Trump made a speech about the U.S. state that was filled with reality TV moments. The show parodied the ABC News Democratic debate on Friday evening.

Several guest stars returned, including Jason Sudeikis as former Vice President Joe Biden, Rachel Dratch as Senator Amy Klobuchar and Larry David as Senator Bernie Sanders. The candidates initially reacted to the chaotic Iowa caucus.

“I can’t believe that all of the chaos in Iowa happened because of an app!” Sanders complained. “Hey, I have an idea for an app. It’s called no apps. No apps. No computers. No gadgets. No gimmicks. You come to your polling station, take a number like a butcher and they call your ticket and you go to the counter and say to the guy: give me a pound of everything that is going to be bad

Regular actors such as Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson were also seen in the sketch.

“I don’t want to talk about Iowa anymore,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon). “Let’s talk about the here and now. I’m very confident about my chances in New Hampshire. I’m usually in close contact with New England mothers who have large dogs and have a fleece vest seven days outside of winter Look, New Hampshire, your state border may kiss Vermont, but your a – is resting in Massachusetts.

Dratch later performed Shakira’s tongue waving movement from the Super Bowl LIV mid-term show and showed Trump the way.

In the end, Biden was told that he had 60 seconds to complete his final statement.

“What? No! The doctor said I had six to eight months,” said Biden.

“No, I thought it was for your concluding statements,” the moderator, played by Mickey Day, corrected him.

“Well, then there is probably only one thing left to say,” he said. “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

This week followed the cold opening of last week, in which it imagined what the Senate trial would have been like if TV judge Greg Mathis, played by Kenan Thompson, had led the trial instead of Chief Justice John Roberts. The biggest change would have been witnesses who were not allowed during the real process.

Trump was brought to justice after the House of Representatives indicted him for holding back the Congress-approved adjutant to Ukraine until the government there launched an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Senate voted politically for Trump’s acquittal, although Republican Senator Mitt Romney agreed with the Democratic Senators that Tump had misused his powers.

The acquittal came a day after an eventful state of the Union, in which Trump caused several surprises when he delivered his speech. Among them was his controversial decision to present Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio show, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The next new episode of SNL will air on February 29, with comedian John Mulaney as moderator and David Byrne. This is the third time that Mulaney has moderated the show after the episodes in April 2018 and March 2019. It is also the first time that Byrne has appeared on the show since 1989.

On March 7th, Daniel Craig will host again for the first time since 2012. The Weeknd is scheduled to appear for the first time since 2016.

SNL will be broadcast at 11:30 p.m. ET on ABC Saturdays.

Photo credit: Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images