Jason Segel's Dispatches From Elsewhere gets its first trailer from AMC

AMC has released a trailer for Shipments from elsewhere, the new anthology series by executive producer Jason Segel, which alongside Sally Field, Andre Benjamin and Eve Lindley also portrays four strangers who come across an enigma that lies just behind the veil of everyday life and work together to solve their challenges; check it out here …

The ten-hour series revolves around four normal people who feel that something is missing in their lives, but do not know exactly what it is. This varied pair of four is brought together by chance – or perhaps by design – when they come across a riddle that hides just behind the veil of everyday life. When they begin to accept the mysterious challenges, they find that the mystery is blowing deeper than they imagined and their eyes are open to a world of possibilities and magic.

Dispatches From Elsewhere will premiere on March 1st on AMC.

