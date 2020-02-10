Brian Donaldson

February 10, 2020

As the second Edinburgh International Improv Festival approaches, the organizers want to make one thing clear: it is high time that children got involved

At the end of February, the Edinburgh, Assembly Roxy and Scottish Storytelling Center venues will be alive with the sounds and sights of the people who make up everything. One of the most important aspects of this year’s Edinburgh International Improv Festival is getting more children excited about the improvisation game. To this end, the organizers have once again partnered with the Scottish charity Children 1st to give younger people the opportunity to see and participate in improvisations.

“One of the things I’ve always believed in is the power of improvisation,” said Jason Perez, co-founder and artistic director of the festival. “It’s an art form that really teaches all the aspects you need to know to be successful in life, be it business or social, or for your own vanity. It teaches you how to work with others and it teaches you good listening, critical thinking and imagination: it’s such a powerful tool and I want children to do more of it. ‘

For children, the first part of the festival is an ideal addition to their own ethos. “We love innovative ideas that give children in Scotland the best possible start in life,” said Gary Dewar, service manager at Children 1st Edinburgh. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to offer free improvisation workshops to some of the schools we work with here in Edinburgh. We hope this will help children express their thoughts and feelings, build their confidence and ability to connect. All of this can improve a child’s self-esteem and resilience. The free Showstoppers session gives children the opportunity to enjoy a show and see how the skills they have learned can be used. It gives them access to an entertaining activity that they might otherwise not be able to participate in. ‘

Highlights of the festival this year include top American artists Will Hines, Heather Anne Campbell, Rebecca Drysdale and Billy Merritt (all will host workshops) during the gala evening at Assembly Roxy (Thu., February 27) from Showstoppers is also leading improvisation groups from across the UK such as Couch and The Clap (both from Glasgow), Coventry Improv and I Heard Pillow (born in Iceland) (now based in Edinburgh), Shetlands The Imposters and London’s The Committee.

But all the time, the organizers will keep an eye on how all of this attracts younger audiences and makes the next generation invent everything locally. “In contrast to ballet, sports or musical theater, improvisation is free,” emphasizes Perez. “The only thing you ever really need is two chairs and people on stage who do what they want. I really think it’s one of the most accessible art forms there is. One of the reasons we partnered with Children 1st is that there are many children who are unable to engage in art because it takes too much money to see or be part of , With improvisation, you don’t have to put mom and dad in charge to see or do it. ‘

Edinburgh International Improv Festival, Assembly Roxy and Scottish Storytelling Center, Edinburgh, Thu 27 Feb – Sun 1 Mar

