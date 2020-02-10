Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, have released a brand new song. “Be Afraid” is the group’s first album from a new album, and readers can press the play button above to hear it.

An ominous guitar riff and a slightly reverberant, distorted vocals characterize “Be Afraid”, which was produced by Dave Cobb, who has worked with Isbell on his last three albums. The song begins with Isbell admitting, “We tested you and you failed. / To see how long you could sit with the truth, but you were saved.”

“I’m scared, I’m very scared,” the refrain urges. “But do it anyway / Do it anyway.”

During “Be Afraid” Isbell seems to address both himself and the fans. His texts are both a warning story and a memory. On the bridge, he reminds both parties, “We don’t accept requests / We won’t shut up and sing.”

“If your words don’t make a difference,” Isbell continues in a third verse, “then you choose to sing a cover if you need a battle cry.”

“Be Afraid” is said to come from a new album by Isbell and the 400 Unit called Reunions. The record is listed on Apple Music as a 10-song project released on May 15th, though neither Isbell nor a representative of the singer has officially announced the news.

Isbell’s next record will be his first since 2017, The Nashville Sound. A No. 1 album on the Billboard Folk, Independent, Country, and Rock albums charts, which was named Best Americana Album at the Grammy Awards and Album of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards. It was also nominated for the Album of the Year at the CMA Awards and earned Isbell’s first CMA award.

Jason Isbell’s best live recordings