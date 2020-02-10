Jason Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, are on the road again! The singer announced a long series of new dates on Monday (February 10), starting with a few festival dates in late February through November 2020.

The upcoming run will include a series of two nights at famous locations such as the Warfield Theater in San Francisco and Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater. In addition, Isbell will play Morrisons Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and even a night at the Met Opera House in Philadelphia.

The selection of talented openers that Isbell has put together for the run is just as impressive. Billy Strings and Lucinda Williams, David Crosby & Friends, The War and Treaty and Strand of Oaks, will share parts of the tour. Tickets for most of the dates will be available from February 14th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour’s news follows an album announcement. The Monday before, Isbell shared plans for his seventh album, Reunions, to be released on May 15th. In a press release, the singer explained that the album title stems from the fact that he was back in his new project, touching on issues – and versions of himself – that made up a large part of the beginning of his career.

“I found myself writing songs I wanted to write fifteen years ago, but at that time I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it. Right now I was able to do it to my own satisfaction,” he said explained. “In this sense it is a reunion with the self that I was then.”

In addition, Isbell dropped the project’s title “Be Afraid”, a jangle and inspiring rock’n’roll anthem for turbulent cultural and personal times. Isbell returned to his frequent co-worker Dave Cobb to produce his new project, which was recorded in the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville. Reunions also supports vocal contributions from David Crosby, one of the tour’s predecessors.

Jason Isbell and the tour dates of the 400 Unit 2020:

February 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival

March 26 – Savannah, Ga. @ Savannah Music Festival

March 27 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

March 28 – Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater

March 29 – Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

May 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston calling

May 29 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Mountain Jam

June 3 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Met Opera House *

June 4 – Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap †

June 5 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 †

June 6 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 †

June 8 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center ‡

June 9 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center ‡

June 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 13 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

June 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

June 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The armory *

June 20 – East Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt *

June 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Stifel Theater *

June 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall *

June 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Meridian Hall *

June 26 – Moon Township, Penn. @ UPMC event center *

June 27 – Williamsburg, Va. @ Williamsburg Live at the DeWitt Museum Lawn

June 28 – Boone, N.C. @ Schafer Center for the Performing Arts (TBA on sale)

July 18-19 – Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum #

July 21 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theater #

July 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of Clouds #

July 24 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield Theater #

July 25 – San Francisco, California @ The Warfield Theater #

July 26 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl # (sold on February 14 at 12:00 p.m. local time)

July 28 – San Diego, California @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay #

July 29 – Los Angeles, California @ The Greek Theater #

July 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theater at Grand Sierra Resort #

August 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater #

August 2 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks +

August 4 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater #

August 5 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater #

August 7 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

August 8 – Austin Texas @ ACL Live at Moody Theater #

August 9 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory #

August 29 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

September 11-13 – Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

November 6 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

November 7 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Stockholm Waterfront

November 8 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

November 10 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

November 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

November 14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

November 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria

Nov 17th – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

November 18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

November 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theater

