NEW YORK — Station 19 returns for season 3 with a premiere Grey’s Anatomy Crossover event tonight!

Jason George plays Ben Warren and says that someone will not survive in the premiere. Although he wouldn’t confirm that his character is safe, he says the loss will be a shock.

“I can’t tell you who’s hurt in the situation, but I will say that everyone is not well, until the end everyone is not well,” said George.

When we rejoin the show for this third season, Ben and Pruitt are stuck in Joe’s bar after a car went nuts.

“You have to get it big, we have, it is a real car that they have hanging over the actors and they are building it up to make it safe, but debris is flying everywhere, it is busy,” said George.

Ben and Baily continue to work on their relationship and take care of their baby’s miscarriage.

“We deal with topics that are real and assignable and then throw something crazy over them,” he said.

Station 19 is now up to the hour Gray’s build a more natural development for the storylines of the two shows.

“It works fantastically creatively,” said George. “Now we can go where the station 19 firefighters run into the house, the burning building, or the car accident, pull the person out, lead them to the Gray Sloan door, and then see the doctors trying to figure out what’s going on is with them and you see if the person lives or dies. “

Don’t miss the crossover event that starts at 8 / 7c on ABC tonight!

