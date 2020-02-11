Bull fans teamed up on Monday night to see Michael Weatherlys Dr. Jason Bull becomes a father. In “Quid Pro Quo”, Bull’s ex-wife Isabella “Izzy” Colon gave birth to a little girl. Thanks to the flash forward to the premiere of season four, fans already know that the two are welcoming a girl because the daughter was considered an adult.

It was the first time that Yara Martinez, who stars in Fox ‘Deputy, has appeared at Bull since the November “Safe and Sound” episode. During this episode, she was seven weeks from her due date. In “Quid Pro Quo” Bull and Izzy came back together shortly before their due date.

While Bull was on trial, Izzy went into labor, which made him uncomfortable running out of the courtroom just as a trial was about to begin.

In the final scene of the episode, Izzy and Bull introduced their daughter Benny (Freddy Rodriguez). He later got Dr. Samir Shadid (Babak Tafi), whose bribe was dismissed thanks to Bull and Benny.

“One day, is it?” Benny asked.

“Yes … one day,” Bull said, nodding.

The two are “at the moment in pregnancy when they just focus on seeing graduation so that they can get to the” good part “- the birth of their baby and the beginning of their life as parents,” said executive producer Glenn Gordon Caron said TVLine. Bull is trying to “be the most important thing for everyone” while supporting Izzy and continuing his work for Dr.

Bull and Izzy divorced after miscarriage years before the show started, but he continued to work with her brother and best friend Benny. They reunited at their father’s funeral.

Since fans saw their baby grow up at season four premiere, the last big reveal is her daughter’s name. At the premiere, her daughter was 27 years old and was expecting her first child while celebrating New Year’s Eve with Bull and Benny. The name was still not revealed subsequently on Monday.

Martinez has appeared in seven episodes so far and made her debut in the first season’s episode “Too Perfect”. The actress also played Dr. Luisa Alver on Jane the Virgin, Miss Lint on Amazon’s The Tick and appeared in the episode “Six Thanksgivings”. In 2015, she played Felicia in the second season of True Detective. Martinez is now playing Paula Reyes in Fox ‘Deputy, which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Bull also plays Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chuck Palmer and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel. The series is loosely based on Dr. Phil McGraw’s experience in a jury consulting firm before becoming a presenter for a daytime talk show.

New episodes will be broadcast on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: David M. Russell / CBS