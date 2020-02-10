Before Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line launched their new Wolf Moon Bourbon, Aldean had to have the end product tested by an important person: his wife, Brittany Aldean. Fortunately, Brittany enjoyed the taste Aldean needed to drive the new business forward.

“She’s someone who knows her drinks pretty well and she tried it,” Aldean told PEOPLE of his wife, who was a bartender when she graduated from college. “It is always good if the woman loves it.”

The Florida Georgia Line, consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, already had their own Old Camp whiskey before starting Wolf Moon Bourbon with Aldean.

“We are dealing with many other Bourbons. We wanted to put it up against some things we thought were good bourbons, and it stood up to everything we set it up against, ”Aldean revealed. “It’s a bourbon that’s four years old and tastes a little sweet. It’s smooth and also a little smoky. It really has a good taste.”

“I think for people like me, Tyler and BK, after a show or when you hang out, we always keep people entertained. It’s part of your job in our business,” he added. “So we have our name on something that we are proud we can give it to our friends or tell them and want them to try it out. We want it to be something we’re proud of. “That was it for us.”

The idea for Wolf Moon Bourbon didn’t start with starting a joint venture, but realizing how important their post-show ritual was for all of them.

“After a show – we were on tour together for a year or more – and after the shows we all went back to the dressing rooms. It’s the best part of the night,” recalls Aldean. “You just played your show and hopefully everyone happily sent home. It’s time to relax and rest a little, hang out with your friends and have a drink. “

Aldean is likely to take Wolf Moon Bourbon on the trip as he continues his We Back Tour, which features Morgan Wallen and Riley Green as the opening act. Data is available at JasonAldean.com.

Photo credit: Getty / Kravitz