Jason Aldean's son Memphis is basically his twin in New Picture

If you need more evidence that Jason Aldean’s son Memphis is his little self, then Aldean’s wife Brittany has the perfect photo to support the claim.

Brittany turned to Instagram to show an adorable photo of the couple’s two-year-old son standing in the midst of a crowd of people, including his father singing in the country, wearing a small jacket and baseball cap, and one of the band with his fist bumps into members. When Memphis looks up at him, he has a remarkable resemblance to his father.

“My little superstar,” Brittany captions the photo, while Aldean “My lil rockstar!” Adds.

Many of Aldean’s friends and colleagues got involved, including Dean Jay Silver and Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn, who raved, “OMG I LOVE THIS”, in addition to other comments from fans who raved about the photo.

Aldean and Brittany welcomed Memphis in December 2017. He was the couple’s first child together. They welcomed their daughter Navy Rome in February 2019. The country star also has two other daughters from a previous marriage; Keeley, 16, and 12 year old Kendyl.

The hit maker “You Make it Easy” will fly to Cancún (Mexico) from January 22nd to 25th. Aldean will headline for the first time on Friday (January 24). The show comes days before Aldean’s launch of its own 2020 We Back tour on January 30th in Columbia, S.C., which will cross the U.S. by the end of September. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green will act as the opening act in winter, before Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny take the helm in the summer. Silver will play as a DJ for the duration of the tour.

