Jason Aldean recently announced a new series of dates for his 2020 We Back Tour. The first series of shows currently runs until mid-March with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green as the opening round, and the return leg with Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny will start in July and last until August.

Aldean’s 2020 tour is named after his single “We Back” from album 9, which the country star released in autumn 2019. The Trek gives Aldean his first chance to play most of the album’s songs live for fans: he played some sporadic shows after his Ride All Night Tour 2019, but the first shows on that tour determined how the newer music would be recorded.

“We haven’t really played a ton of shows since the album came out. It came out later in the year when we were pretty much done with our tour last year, so we didn’t have a chance to try it out.” Go on, “Aldean recently told The Boot on the phone.” When you play new songs that people don’t really know, it’s usually a little more difficult to read because they’re listening. This is something they are not familiar with. As soon as the album is finished, “If you are a little bit outside and know the songs, somehow you will be better read if you see people singing back to you.”

Aldean has been on tour for a decade and visitors have expected a lot from his concerts. Many of the shows in the summer segment of his We Back Tour take place on large outdoor stages. To keep things interesting, Aldean creates a setlist that keeps the energy high and gives people what they want to hear. he combines new material and old hits for a philanthropic sequence of songs.

“I think if you have a lot of songs that are hits that people are familiar with, it helps somehow because you take a new song that you may not have heard and insert it between two big hits. You pull I don’t want to play a lot of things that people may not be familiar with because you can lose them if you hear a lot of things they don’t know, “says Aldean. “For us, I try not to hit them with so many things in a row. We play” Dirt Road Anthem “and then” We Back “and then” She’s Country “. So it’s like you hit them with two big hits and then you put this other thing right in the middle. It’s typical of how I try. “

“We Back,” Aldean’s current radio single and the tour’s eponymous song, are unlikely to be the first tunes fans hear during the show. “If it’s a recent single that we’re going to release, I’m trying not to put it on the show too early. I’m trying to keep it on the show a little later so people can build a little bit of anticipation for this song can do a little, “says Aldean.

Aldean has a rich repertoire of songs to choose from. A lot has happened between his first recording and now, but the sound and feel of 9 are not too far from its beginning. As he experimented with elements of different genres on his albums over the years, Aldean has remained true to the music he likes, rather than chasing trends. His authenticity lies in cutting songs that he thinks best suit him.

“I think my style has always been a little bit common: we published things that had a little more pop sound, some things had a little more R&B or hip-hop [and] of course traditional country [sound]. But I love all of these things, “says Aldean. “So I think on every record I was just trying to record and cut songs that I liked and that I thought were cool, and in whatever direction, that’s exactly the direction we went. “

Aldean has maintained the same approach over time that has paid off for him professionally. Doing what he likes without compromise is a proven plan.

“I think my schedule has never really changed over the years. I try not to pay too much attention to what is popular at the time or what could be the trend at the time,” says Aldean. “Ultimately, I have to go out and play these songs every night and I want to go out and play songs that I like.”

On the first leg of Aldean’s 2020 We Back Tour, about a dozen dates are still left. The second half begins on July 17th.

