They have been friends for years and have worked together on music. Now they are business partners too! Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line have just launched Wolf Moon Bourbon, inspired by the favorite pastimes of one of the country superstars in their busy careers.

“There is nothing better than sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show … you could say it’s been part of our ritual for years,” Aldean said in a statement. “Tyler and Brian were part of this ritual and we wanted to create something that reminds us of our favorite memories. Wolf Moon’s name is an allusion to the pack … the friends who become family. I look forward to drinking a glass on the street with all my fans this year. “

“Making good whiskey was our passion project, and we really wanted to do something with Jason that was completely different from Old Camp,” added Florida Georgia Line. “We have had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure that it is just right.” We are all so proud of it and it was really fun to work on something outside of music. “

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley already had Old Camp Whiskey, which started in 2016. However, when Aldean found out how much he enjoyed a festive drink or two after the shows, he felt compelled to join them in their latest business project.

“After a show – we were on tour together for a year or more – and after the shows we all went back to the dressing rooms. It’s the best part of the night,” Aldean said to PEOPLE. “You just played your show and hopefully all happily sent home. It’s time to relax and rest a little, hang out with your friends and have a drink. “

Thanks to Aldean’s booking agent, Aldean became friends with Hubbard and Kelley, although he was initially unsure about the duo.

“My booking agent worked with them and wanted me to meet these guys, so he took them backstage after one of my shows. They just walked through my dressing room and I looked like ‘Who the hell are these guys?'” Aldean told.

“But to make a long story short, I was introduced to them,” he continued. “We started hanging out and went on tour with them. They wrote some songs for me – some of my greatest songs that these guys have worked and written on over the years. It has become a really cool friendship … Our women became friends and it became like a family thing. “

More information is available at WolfMoonBourbon.com.

Photo credit: Getty / Kevin Winter