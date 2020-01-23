Jason Aldean calls Crash My Playa a celebration of his wife's 5th birthday, Brittany (exclusive)

advertisement

What started as another appearance has become a romantic celebration for Jason Aldean. The singer is currently with his good friend Luke Bryan in Cancun, Mexico, at Crash My Playa, where he is giving his wife Brittany Aldean an early anniversary gift. The two celebrate their five year anniversary on March 21, which makes their beach vacation without their two children the ideal place to celebrate a little early.

“Luke and I have been trying to get together and pull this off for a few years,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “We found we made it this year. I love Mexico. My wife and I actually got married there in Playa. It’s going to be a fun trip in March, so we’ll go back a little earlier. It’s cool. We love Mexico. We love going down there, it’s just a crazy mood.

Both Memphis and Navy will stay with relatives to give the couple the much-needed adult time.

advertisement

“Children live with grandparents,” revealed the singer. “Take her to Mexico where we go back and forth before the show, things like that just make it a little bit more difficult to take with us. We’ll only be gone for about three days.”

This may be the first time Aldean comes to Crash My Playa, but not because Bryan didn’t invite him. Bryan previously announced that he had asked Aldean to leave for years, but Aldean has been too busy with his family so far.

“I’ve called my buddy Jason Aldean in the past few years and I think he had children,” Bryan said earlier. and I look forward to hanging out with him on the beach. “

Aldean is expected to host one of the nightly shows, but chances are that Bryan and Aldean will be on the stage every night.

“The beauty of Jason is the night he is on stage. I can crash the stage and vice versa,” said Bryan. “He and I can play some old songs that he and I played when we were on tour together, so it’ll be real, really organic and authentic up there. It’s just going to be fun hanging out with Jason in Mexico, and I’m so glad that he signed up to be part of it. “

Photo credit: Getty / Jason Kempin

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement