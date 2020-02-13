PITTSBURGH (AP) – Free agent Jarrod Dyson entered into a $ 2 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that hopes the veteran can fill the void created by Starling Marte’s mid-level trade with Arizona.

The 35-year-old hit the Diamondbacks in 130 games last season with seven home runs and 27 RBIs .230. Dyson stole 30 bases for the fifth time in his 10-year career in the big league.

The pirates are retooling for a last place, which led to a revision of the club’s management staff. The new general manager, Ben Cherington, sent Marte to Arizona last month in return for two 19-year-old prospects.

Pittsburgh is on the corner of the field with Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds can play in midfield, but the pirates are more comfortable with him on the left. Guillermo Heredia and Jason Martin are in the mix for a utility outfielder role.

