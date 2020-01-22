advertisement

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – Jared Wolfe won the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour. In the end, he prevailed with a 3-under-69 victory over Brandon Harkins.

Wolfe has been a past three year winner on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and ranked 18th out of 270 on the Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $ 108,000.

With gusts of wind up to 30 mph, Wolfe was one of only two players to break 70 in the last round. He forged the 14th hole with par 3 after diving into the water and then bird-observed the 15th and 16th holes with par 4 and the 18th hole with par 5.

advertisement

“No arguing, it’s definitely the biggest win of my career,” said Wolfe. I can, someone would have to do something special to catch me. It turned out that I was right. I’m just very blessed to be in that position. “

Wolfe also fucked three of his last four holes on Tuesday, taking a one-time lead over Harkins in the final round.

“I have the feeling that PGA Tour Latinoamerica is preparing you specifically for the trip,” said Wolfe. I set up there today to finish the job. “

Harkins ended with a 72.

Billy Kennerly (67), Curtis Thompson (71) and Nick Hardy (71) were third with 13.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement