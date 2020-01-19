advertisement

After taking on the role of clown Prince of Crime in Suicide MissionJared Leto makes the leap from DC Extended Universe to Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters this year. The Oscar winner will portray Marvel’s Living Vampire next year Morbius Movie. And after the release of the first trailer last week, Leto spoke to IGN about Dr. Michael Morbius and what appealed to him about the character.

“Morbius, the man, is a fairly complex character,” said Leto. “It really attracted me. This is someone who has a lot of conflicts in his life. He is a man who was born with this terrible disease and is really a talented person. When he was young he was very curious about science and Medicine and decided to use his life to find a cure for the disease he suffers from and which others like him have, but hell breaks loose on the way there. ”

“There is one person in Morbius who has a moral code,” Leto continues. “There is a good person. Ultimately, it is the common struggle between good and evil. And I think we will see what will ultimately prevail. I really like that about this film. We do not take a clear path. There is no clear path Border between right and wrong. There is a gray area there. And Morbius is an imperfect person. He is not your grandfather’s superhero. He is a deeply complex character and imperfect. And I really loved that aspect that we are taking someone here who is like all of us and has a lot of challenges and problems. “

