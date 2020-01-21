Jared Harris: Doctor Octopus is not in Morbius, so who is he playing?

advertisement

As it turns out, we won’t see Doctor Octopus’ long-awaited return to the world of live action in Morbius. After the film’s first trailer was released, there was some speculation that actor Jared Harris would play the fan-favorite Spider-Man villain. Harris has now taken up the proposal and confirmed that he is not a Dr. Otto Octavious occurs. So who is he playing against?

Jared Harris is currently giving the award for his work on HBO’s Chernobyl. At the 2020 SAG Awards, the actor was asked about the possibility of Doc Ock, which was at least not impossible, since Sony still has the big picture rights to the character. However, Harris flatly said “No” and was quick to shoot the whole thing down. Here’s what he had to say about it.

advertisement

“There are a lot of crazy ideas … I love the fancy of the fans. It’s exciting for me to think about the fancy of the fans. But yes, no, it’s not.”

Some shots of Jared Harris as a doctor can be seen in the trailer. Given the lack of context, some fans were wildly out of it. Since Doc Ock is one of the best known doctors in the history of Marvel Comics and this happens in the world of Spider-Man, it would have made sense.

Interestingly, the actor described Morbius as a “Spider-Man Universe spin-off”, which in itself is significant. The first trailer showed us Jared Leto as the living vampire, but it also revealed that Spider-Man, although probably not Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, exists in this universe. We currently have far more questions than answers about how that will develop, especially given the Michael Keaton cameo. But Spidey is a factor in the world in which these characters live. Jared Harris refused to reveal details about the film, but was impressed by the trailer.

“This part is always a surprise because there is always so much that was not there at the time, and it is always impressive.”

Morbius is the second entry in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off universe after the 2018 Venom. The focus is on Michael Morbius, who is dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder. Determined to save others who suffer the same fate, he tries desperately to gamble. At first it seems to be a great success, but it soon becomes clear that it is a cure that may be worse than the original illness. The cast also includes Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Adria Arjona (6 Underground), Al Madrigal (Night School) and Tyrese Gibson (The Fate of the Furious).

RELATED: Is Morbius Teasing The Return Of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man?

Alfred Molina previously played Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 in 2004. This is the only time he appeared in live action, though The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suggested that he would show up in this universe if things went on. More recently, Kathryn Hahn has voiced a version of the character in the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Morbius will be released in cinemas on July 31. This message comes to us via Variety.

Topics: Morbius the Living Vampire

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement