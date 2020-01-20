Japan's Nikkei is improving ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting

advertisement

Japanese stocks rose on Monday as investors looked for clues to trading before the Bank of Japan’s two-day session began. The winning season in Japan is also slated to begin later this week. The Nikkei gained 56 points at the start of trading. The US dollar was trading at 110.18 yen, compared to 110.20 at the close in Tokyo on Friday. The Nikkei stock average

LCI, + 0.23%

ended Friday at 0.541 higher at 24041.26.

South Korea’s GDP growth should have accelerated in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, analysts say. South Korea was likely to grow 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to 0.4% in the third quarter. This comes from the average forecast of seven economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal. Lee Sang-jae, economist at Eugene Investment & Securities, said that despite the easing tensions between the United States and China, the country’s exports have not yet improved significantly and weak demand continues to weigh on the domestic economy. The 4Q data is expected to be released early Wednesday. The Kopsi

180721, + 0.86%

The index rose nearly 1% early Monday.

According to Julian Evans-Pritchard, leading Chinese economist at Capital Economics, the Chinese central bank will resume the key rate cut by 50 basis points by the end of 2020. The central bank appears to have taken a wait-and-see approach in response to the recent improvement in economic data, but Capital Economics is skeptical that the recent revival in economic activity marks the beginning of a continuing turnaround.

China’s central bank left its year-on-year lending rate unchanged at 4.15%, holding back on easing lending as it pumped up liquidity in the markets in a different way before the lunar new year.

Shares in China were mixed with Shanghai early Monday

SHCOMP, + 0.43%

advance and the Hang Seng HSI

HSI, -0.39%

drop.

The story was compiled from reports by Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.

