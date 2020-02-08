SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Japanese teen Rika Kihira won the women’s freestyle on Saturday to win the figure of the four continents for two consecutive years. She is the first skater to win events in a row in the history of the event.

The 17-year-old Kihira received 151.16 points for a total of 232.34. South Korean Young You moved up to second place with a total of 223.23 points, while American Bradie Tennell finished third with 222.97 points after the short program.

Kihira, who headed the short program, started her routine with a triple salchow, but then singed her planned first triple axel. Kihira kept her composure and landed a 3-axis double toeloop combination.

On the way to her victory, she added six more triple jumps.

“My goal was to win first place twice in a row in this championship of the four continents,” said Kihira. “So I got a little impatient with my first mistake in the axis. But I was able to recalculate and reassemble the structure of my performance. “

You, 15, were in ice in their first senior season and became the first South Korean medalist at this annual event since Yuna Kim in 2009. She also landed a clean triple axis and posted a personal best of 149.68.

“I was very happy to do the triple axel and then there was no mistake in my jumps,” you said. “I focused on clean performance. I have had some pressure, especially since this event in Korea. I got a good result and I am very happy about it. “

Tennell overcame a shaky triple-triple-toe combination and scored a total of seven triples with 147.04 points for the best season.

“Breaking through my season’s best gave me a lot of confidence,” said Tennell. “In this competition, I felt like I could relax and skate the way I do every day. That was my goal not only this year, but also last year. I feel like I never quite made it last year.

Japanese skaters Wakaba Higuchi and Kaori Sakamoto finished fourth and fifth. South Korean Yelim Kim finished sixth, followed by Karen Chen from the United States.

