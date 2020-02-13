The Japanese Ministry of Health said Thursday that 44 other people on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo tested positive for the virus that causes the new COVID-19 disease.

The Diamond Princess, which still carries around 3,500 passengers and crew, has now infected 218 out of 713 people tested with the virus since it entered the port of Yokohama, the largest group of infections outside of China, on February 3.

In total, Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease, which apparently started in December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government has decided to allow passengers over the age of 80 to disembark after they have tested negative for the virus. He said the results of tests on about 200 eligible passengers were ongoing and those with chronic health problems or in cabins with no operable windows had priority.

Kato said the measure is to reduce the health risks for passengers who are stuck in spaces under difficult conditions. Those who are released are asked to remain in a specific facility until the end of the quarantine period.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure the health of crew members and passengers who remain on the ship,” Kato told reporters.

Some experts have questioned Japan’s strategy of isolating passengers and crew in a potentially viral environment on the ship while the disease is slowly entering the country.

“Infections are becoming very dense on the ship,” said Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease prevention expert and former World Health Organization regional director. “It’s like seeing a very condensed version of what could happen in a local community.”

Omi, who is currently leading the Japanese Community Health Care Organization, said that those who tested positive for the virus are “only a fraction” of what might be spreading outside the ship. “We should assume that the virus has already spread to Japan,” he said.

