January's earnings point to a strong 2020 for stocks - but not too excited

Chances are that the U.S. stock market will experience an excellent year in 2020. This is at least the conviction of those who follow the so-called January barometer that the performance of the market in January predicts its direction for the next 11 months.

With the S & P 500

Currently, the plus is 3.1% since the beginning of the month and the Nasdaq Composite

With an increase of 4.6%, the bulls can hardly contain their joy.

Not so fast. The statistical case for the January barometer is rather weak.

Take the barometer record that has been applied to the S&P 500 since its launch in 1954. In the 66 calendar years since then, the barometer voted 44 times – for a success rate of 66.7%. Since this is significantly better than the 50:50 odds that would go for a coin flip, the track record of this indicator appears to be impressive.

However, the hurdle that the barometer has to jump over is not a mere coin toss. This is because the stock market is rising rather than falling much more often. You would have a 75.8% success rate if you automatically predicted every January 31 that the stock market would rise in the following 11 months. Against this background, the barometer’s success rate of 66.7% is less impressive.

Another reason not to attach any particular importance to prognosis in January: a few other months have an equally good, if not better, success story. This is shown in the following graphic: The month with the best recording is April. So why is there no “April barometer”?

I am not suggesting that there is such an indicator. Even the track record of April is worse than a mechanical forecast that always predicted that the U.S. market would rise in the next eleven months. However, the April record shows us that January is nothing special.

After all, the questionable long-term balance of the January barometer has deteriorated since the beginning of this century. Only half of the indicator has been correct since 2000. For example, while it worked in 2019 (when the S&P 500 rose 7.9% from February to December and 19.5% from January to December), it failed in 2018 (rose 5.6% in January but fell from February 1 to December 31 by 11.2%).

The final result? The January Barometer is just another example of the myriad of supposed seasonal patterns that are drawing Wall Street’s attention. Although not all of them are fake, there are many. So be skeptical of a pattern unless it passes really strict statistical tests.

Mark Hulbert regularly writes articles for MarketWatch. In his Hulbert Ratings, investment newsletters are tracked, for which a flat fee is charged. He can be reached at mark@hulbertratings.com

