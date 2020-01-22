advertisement

Thursday, January 23

Ukiah library: Read “Wildfire Weeds” author with Mori Natura on Thursday, January 23 from 17:30 to 18:30 at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Friday, January 24

Rivino Estate Vineyards and Winery presents: Live music by Jean François Buy on Friday 24 January from 4 to 7 p.m. on 4101 Rivino Ranch Road. No coverage. 293-4262.

Willits Charter School presents: Night full of art and student performances on Friday 24 January from 6 pm to 8 pm. in Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits. Tickets cost $ 5 each or $ 15 for a family of four. 459-5506.

Shanachie Pub presents: Kitty Rose Duo on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 PM on 50 S. Main St., Willits No coverage. 459-9194.

Saturday, January 25

Ukiah Farmers Market: Every Saturday from 9 AM to noon on School Street between Clay and Stephenson. There will be a range of seasonal fresh vegetables, fruits, cheese, honey, local meat from the farm, prepared food and more. Accepts EBT – with an associated program – and WIC. Live music every week.

SPACE presents: “Robin Hood-The Courtship of Allan A’Dale” on Saturday, January 25 at 3 and 7 p.m. at 508 W. Perkins St. tickets are $ 15 for adults and $ 10 for children under 18 and are available from the Mendocino Book Company and SPACE Box Office, online at www.spaceperformingarts.org or by calling 462- 9370.

The Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center (ARRC): “Dining With the Stars” on Saturday, January 25 at 5:30 pm at the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center costs 1640 S. State St. tickets $ 65 and includes a drink; reserved tables are $ 450 for eight or $ 550 for 10. Tickets are available at brown paper tickets at bpt.me/4437498 or by calling 462-8562.

Hopland Tap: Vinylavond every Saturday at 7 p.m. on 13351 Highway 101. No coverage surcharge. (707) 510-9000.

Shanachie Pub presents: William Russell Wallace on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. at 50 S. Main St., Willits. No coverage. 459-9194.

Monday, January 27

Ice Cream Social: On Monday, January 27 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at 495 Leslie St. $ 3. 462-0004.

Tuesday, January 28

Retired teachers Div. 55 Lunch: On Tuesday, January 28 at 11:30 AM at Szechuan Asian Restaurant, 47 E. Mendocino Ave., Willits. RSVP by Thursday, January 23. 456-0908.

Ukiah Brewing Company presents: Open Mic Night every Tuesday from 8 am to 10.30 am at 102 S. State St., Ukiah. No coverage. 467-9343.

Wednesday January 29

Shanachie Pub: Open Mic Night every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at 50 S. Main St., Willits. Free event.

