Newshub reporter Janika ter Ellen said she was made to feel “criminal” when she wanted to feed her newborn baby food.

Ter Ellen’s son Eden was born on October 21 after a difficult pregnancy and caesarean section, which, as usual, delayed ter Ellen’s milk entry.

After three days of fighting to feed, Eden, who weighed 4.14 kilos at birth, became very angry.

Janika ter Ellen with Baby Eden.

Midwives asked Ter Ellen’s husband to remove rugby reporter Ross Karl Eden from their room at Waitakere Hospital “because I hadn’t slept so long since I was born and because he had been so upset that I could sleep a little bit. “

Karl brought Eden down the hall into a common room, but when ter Ellen still heard him screaming, a midwife suggested it was time to give Eden a formula.

“I was like ‘Yup, absolutely,'” said ter Ellen. “Every fiber in my body … every instinct was geared towards just getting something to eat into it.”

But when they went to Eden, another midwife entered.

Janika ter Ellen’s son Eden was three months old.

Ter Ellen remembered the midwife saying, “No, we have to wait, they can lose 10 percent of their body weight in the first week and it’s okay, he doesn’t need a formula, we can keep trying to breastfeed. It will happen at some point , I really think you should stick to it. “

“She wasn’t going to give up, so the woman who wanted to give him the formula called another one, so it became a three-person meeting and the woman who kept flogging breastfeeding was outnumbered.”

The midwife, who wanted ter Ellen and Karl to oppose the formula, “tried to be real, kind and caring and compassionate,” said ter Ellen.

“Unfortunately, it only made me feel like a criminal.”

Newshub reporter Janika ter Ellen said a midwife advised her not to give her crying baby food.

After drinking the formula, Eden was “like another baby,” said ter Ellen.

“He slept well and was very happy afterwards.”

Towards the end of his first week, around the time Ter Ellen’s milk came in, it turned out that Eden had a tongue binding that the doctors flicked.

“It definitely made a difference in terms of its success in breastfeeding,” said ter Ellen, “but it didn’t completely fix it.”

Since then, ter Ellen Eden has started feeding on the breast and then replenishing it with the formula for which she had received support from her Plunket nurse.

“They gave me a lot of information and tips on how to keep breastfeeding going, but they took great care not to criticize the formula charge,” she said.

And Eden thrives.

“He has settled in very well. He is really well.”

Janika ter Ellen with her husband, rugby reporter Ross Karl.

The Royal College of Midwives said it could not comment on individual cases, but did “have a clear, written, informed consent policy based on the belief that midwifery care is in partnership with women,” said midwife adviser Claire MacDonald ,

“Informed decisions emphasize the autonomy of the individual. They respect the right of the individual to make decisions about actions that affect him.”

Ter Ellen said her wishes were eventually respected, “but it only took a big Hui to make a decision.”

“I just assumed that (breastfeeding) would be natural and easy for me, but it wasn’t, so I have already dealt with my own unreasonable guilt in this situation,” she said. “Then it kind of brought me home that it wasn’t normal to feed him the formula, and of course I felt pretty bad about this midwife.”

Experience had meant that ter Ellen was prepared to be a bigger advocate for my own health in the future.

If she had another baby, “I would be more willing to have these difficult conversations than just join in,” she said.

“I’m a bit like ‘Oh, you’re the professional, whatever you think’, but I think your own opinion and health are important too.”