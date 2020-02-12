Given that his mother is one of Hollywood’s best-known singers, fans wouldn’t be surprised if Janet JacksonThe 3-year-old son Eissa followed in her famous footsteps. Well, it seems that this could be the case after the singer “Made for Now” revealed that her little man is more interested in music than she has ever imagined.

“Are you kidding me?”, The 53-year-old beauty, who welcomed Eissa in 2018, wanted to be the host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on the Tonight Show. “He loves music,” she continued, wondering how Quest Love, the front man of Jimmy’s house band The Roots, actually gave her son a meaningful gift.

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

“Quest actually gave him a beautiful set, drums,” she said, noting that he “already” has a harmonica. “He loves it. He is incredibly musical.”

The singer “That’s the Way Love Goes” then listed the instruments that Eissa has already perfected. “At first it was the violin – he chose all of that,” she said when Jimmy, 45, jumped in and asked, “At 3?”

“No, it was around 2,” said Janet. “First he chose the violin. He loves classical music. On the first day of school, he brought the violin to school. On the third day of school, he says: “Mom, I want to bring a cello to school,” she recalls. “I said,” Baby, you don’t have a cello. “He says:” I’ll take one, but please turn my violin into a cello, mom. “

Although Janet was at a loss, one of her assistants came to save the day. “My assistant Terry – we hurried to his class and she took a straw and glued it to the bottom of the violin,” she marveled. “He loved it. He posed. He brought it to school.”

Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

The Poetic Justice actress said Eissa wanted a cello so much that the little boy even told her second assistant that his “mom” would buy the string instrument. “So he has a cello,” she said jokingly.

If Eissa follows in his mother’s footsteps as he grows older, we are sure that Janet could give him a clue or two on how to navigate the world of Hollywood. As she checked her busy schedule, her mother explained how she effortlessly coped with her endless duties.

“It is difficult to be a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do everything myself, ”Janet recently told Stellar magazine in August 2019.