Janelle Monae had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her blouse jumped on stage and flashed skin on her opening number at the 2020 Oscars.

As she went down the stairs on a Mister Rogers set, she tried to take off a black blazer when a black button on her white blouse burst open.

Her skin was briefly visible through the opening in the blouse, but the professional Monae continued to fix the mishap during the Live Oscar Awards show on February 9th.

As a tribute to the late Fred Rogers, she sang “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, buttoned up her blouse and turned into a red cardigan as a tribute to the beloved television program.

Monae walked across the red carpet in a silver, sparkling Ralph Lauren hooded dress, but changed her rousing performance to open the show, which set off a presenter for a grand musical opening.

She went through the audience and sang Tom Hanks, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”. He has lost the award to Brad Pittwho took the Oscar home for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Monae gave Hanks her black hat from her costume in a touching motion.

