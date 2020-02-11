Seconds after the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, there was a wardrobe malfunction. Singer Janelle Monae’s shirt button came off when she performed “It’s a nice day in the neighborhood” to kick off the opening number. Fortunately, Monae has fixed the button from further problems.

When Monae stepped through the door of the replica Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood set, the middle button on her white shirt came loose, and it seemed like it was throwing her off a little. She tried to get out of the black jacket that fell after she put it on the dressing room. Then she grabbed the red sweater and mimicked Fred Rogers, but quickly pressed the button before continuing her power pack opener.

The Mr. Rogers tribute was a nod to Marielle Heller’s “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood,” which Tom Hanks earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for playing Rogers. Hanks was in the front row and Monae threw her cylinder at him.

“Let’s make the most of this beautiful day, we’re here at the Oscars, so you should stay too!” Monae sang before going into an Oscar for her song “Come Alive”. Billy Porter sang a few lines from Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”, referring to the biopic rocketman.

Monae’s appearance also created two big snubs. She wore flowers arranged like Florence Pugh’s May Queen outfit in Ari Aster’s horror film Midsommar. The dancers behind her wore costumes inspired by other films, including Jordan Peele’s horror hit Us.

The singer “Make Me Feel” took a hit at the Oscars because she hadn’t nominated a woman for the best director.

“Tonight we’re celebrating all of the incredible talent in this room,” Monae announced at the end of her performance. “We’re celebrating all the women who made phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist who tells stories. Happy Black History Month.”

The 34-year-old Monae also had Hollywood before the show with her silver hooded dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection. According to PEOPLE, the dress contained more than 168,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals and it took over 600 hours to manufacture.

In a new interview with The Cut earlier this month, Monae revealed that she refused to endanger her work before she was successful. It gives her the opportunity to pursue a career wherever she wants.

“I always said no at the beginning of my career,” she said. “‘No no no.’ That was my secret weapon. When I started removing things that didn’t feel the way I wanted them and that could possibly keep me from having this freedom as an artist, it was very helpful. “

Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images