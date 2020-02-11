Despite Janelle Monae’s stirring performance at the opening of The Oscars this year, the singer recovered from some serious health problems. It turned out that when she was on stage, Monae was still recovering from mercury poisoning. In conversation with The Cut, she described it as a very intense experience.

“I started feeling my mortality,” Monae said of her illness.

The remark came about when the singer “Make Me Feel” considered becoming a mother. However, her pescatarian diet (basically a vegetarian who eats fish) has contributed to mercury poisoning, and she has put the decision to the test while meanwhile focusing on her health and recovery.

Monae’s opening number, which started with a replication of the old Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood set, had several references from the best films of 2019, including a few horror films that were eventually rejected by The Academy. While the mercury poisoning obviously didn’t slow her down, she was briefly defeated with a broken button in the first minute of the performance as part of her wardrobe.

However, she was able to solve the problem before she managed to join the ranks of Issa Rae and Natalie Portman and highlight the academy’s lack of female nominees in the Best Director category.

“We’re celebrating all of the incredible talent in this room tonight,” Monae said at the end of her section. “We’re celebrating all the women who made phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist who tells stories. Happy Black History Month.”

The 92nd Academy Awards included songs by This Is Us stars such as Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Elton John, Cynthia Orivo and Idina Menzel, which were accompanied by an international choir, the Frozen IIs “Into the Unknown” sang. in a variety of languages.

There was also a surprising appearance by Eminem, who made an interpretation of “Lose Yourself” that featured in his 2002 Biopic Eight Mile, and which was nominated for Best Song at the Oscars the following year. However, Eminem decided not to attend the ’03 ceremony, in part because he was told there was no chance of victory – which of course was the case at the time. So he came back to make up for the lost time.

Billie Eilish was also there to sing the annual “In Memorium” montage, in which she showed her soulful, dark version of “The Beatles’ Blackbird”.