Proud grandma! Jane Seymour celebrated her 6-year-old granddaughter Willa's achievements at the 2020 Acting Steps on Sunday, February 9th.

“The grandchildren are wonderful,” said Jane, 68, exclusively to Closer Weekly Elton JohnAIDS Foundation Viewing Party in honor of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. “Actually a grandchild, Willa is 6, almost 7. She has just won two acting awards for a film that her mother [Katherine Flynn] directed and wrote … it is a short film titled “Cities”. It is great. “

The British actress looked prouder than ever when she raved about daughter Katherine’s eldest child. “So now it looks like we have another actress in the family,” added Jane, “and Katie is currently appearing in a movie in which I also play.”

When she raved about working with her loving family, Jane praised Willa for her acting career at such a young age. “Willa is a natural talent, she is incredible,” continued Dr. Quinn, the star of the medicine woman, went on to note that it is advice to be yourself. “Because if you’re authentic and someone doesn’t like what you’ve created or who you are, don’t pretend you’re something you aren’t,” she said.

The Golden Globe winner – who shares Katie, 38, and son Sean Flynn, 34, with ex-husband David Flynnand is also the loving mother of 24-year-old twin sons Kristopher Keach and John Keach with ex-husband James Keach – admitted that she didn’t want her children and grandchildren to make the same mistakes. “

“I think I was a kind of enthusiastic lover when I was younger and I always tried to be what I thought I should be or what someone else thought I had to be. When I was 20 I realized that it was time to take care of it myself, ”said Jane openly. “I paint, I produce, I do my own hair and make-up, I design and make clothes, I make and design jewelry, I write books, I speak publicly, I collect donations.”

Jane has even described how she fights the stigma of being one of the older actresses in Hollywood. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t,” she insisted. “I’m not sitting around waiting for a phone to ring. In fact, I’m booked out with films by the end of the year. It’s amazing, amazing at my age.”

Willa couldn’t be happier in Grandma’s award-winning footsteps!

