Age is clearly just a number for Jane Seymour! In an exclusive new interview with Closer Weekly, the 69-year-old actress revealed the diet and exercise secrets that she follows to keep looking better in the spotlight as she grows older.

“When I have the time … I do Pilates and Gyrotonics and I also do a special training they call The Perfect Workout … which is very, very slow weight lifting,” said actress Closer at the Open Hearts Gala in Beverly Hills, California on February 16.

“[It is] very, very slow. You only do 20 minutes twice a week,” said the Wedding Crashers star about her preferred workout. “I notice a big difference when I do it. With every exercise, you do it, to get tired so that your whole body starts to tremble. “

Although the Hollywood star also likes to practice Pilates, Jane explained that due to her busy schedule, she doesn’t always have time for this workout. “I do it as often as I can. I have a machine at home, but I would say … I’m filming, but when I’m not filming and have time, I do it at least twice a week, “she said.

As for her daily diet, the Dr. Quinn, medicine Mrs Alaun said that she keeps things pretty simple. “I don’t eat too much starch, I don’t try. Most of the time I eat … chicken, lots of vegetables. We grow a lot of organically grown vegetables in the garden,” she said. “All in moderation, which of course is the most difficult. I say me that I’m on a diet never works. I say, “Okay, I’m going to have a bite of this cake, but I don’t need the whole cake.” This is how it works. “

Jane said she was just trying her best to get older in the spotlight. “I’m doing my best, but I’m not trying to be younger than me. I’m just trying to be the best that I can be at the age I am,” she enthused. You’re an inspiration, Jane!

