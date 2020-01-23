Jane Herships releases her new song 'Best Friends'

advertisement

New Yorker Jane Herships has lost her previous nickname and reappeared on February 28 with her most personal album to date called The Home Record.

The artist, who previously worked under the name Spider, has shared the first song of the new record “Best Friends”.

“I wrote this song after a really bad breakup,” Herships explained the song. “I remember how strange it felt when the only person I wanted to talk to, also known as my best friend, was the person I broke up with. The only person I couldn’t speak to. I think this song was a way of telling them how I felt, although I could never tell them personally. “

She continued, “It’s called” Best Friends, “which is a little ironic because it really is about ends and changes. You may find comfort in memories, but you are also very angry at the same time. And the strangest thing is that you have them Person in one way or another are likely to always love, even though you say goodbye. “

Stream the track below.

