Jane Fonda. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Pretty Woman! Jane Fonda not only looks great for her age, she looks great, period. In fact, she hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet with a fresh gray hair color. And when she spoke to Elle Canada, she said she was done with a plastic surgery.

Jane Fonda says her red protest coat is “the last thing I will buy”.

“I can’t pretend I’m not vain, but there won’t be plastic surgery anymore – I won’t cut myself,” she told the publication for her March 2020 issue. “I have to work every day to accept myself. It seems hard to me

Among other things, it has done this by utter and complete honesty towards the public. “I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and ongoing struggle for me,” she said. “I post pictures of me that look lean – and once with an outstretched tooth! This is a false tooth. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal and I posted it. “

The 82-year-old has put a lot of energy into the opening and the well-being in her skin. In 2017, the Grace and Frankie star appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and bumped into the host when she asked the Hollywood legend why she wasn’t proud to admit that she did her job.

But in the 2018 HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, the actress speaks about this fight.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I had plastic surgery. I’m not going to lie about that,” she said in a clip to feel okay. I wish I wasn’t. I love older faces. I love lived faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face. “

She continued: “I wish I was braver. But I am what I am. “Well, no matter what she does with her own looks, we love her!

